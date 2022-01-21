LG reviews COVID-19 situation in J-K, calls for increased testing

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation with top-level officials and discussed the various steps undertaken to tackle the surge in cases.

He directed them to focus more on local containment to safeguard public health and maintain momentum in economic activities.

Sinha called for increased testing in areas where more cases are being reported and laid emphasis on using mobile clinics to create awareness amongst patients that are in home isolation as well as those in rural areas.

The deputy commissioners briefed him about the COVID-19 situation, the status of vaccination, implementation of Covid Appropriate Behaviour, and other related measures in their respective districts.

“We must reach out to the patients in home isolation and the health officials concerned should ensure that their daily needs, medicines, etc., are taken care of with sensitivity,” he said.

Sinha also instructed the officials to expedite the ongoing vaccination.

“Vaccination will continue to be the most effective tool to fight the pandemic. Our focus is on administering precautionary doses to frontline workers and senior citizens,” he said.

“Authorities on the ground should focus more on local containment to safeguard public health and momentum of economic activities,” he said.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, presented detailed statistics on the COVID-19 situation and threat level, status of testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the union territory. He said the vaccination drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years is being carried out smoothly across the union territory and that four districts have already achieved 100 per cent administration of the first dose in this segment.

