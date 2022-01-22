Brazil's Health Ministry approves China's Sinovac shot for some children
Brazil's Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd's COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. Coronavac received authorization for emergency use in adults in January last year and was the first vaccine to be used in Brazil.
Brazil's Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd's COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
The Chinese vaccine was tested in Brazil at Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute, a leading biomedical center tied to the state government. Coronavac received authorization for emergency use in adults in January last year and was the first vaccine to be used in Brazil. Later, however, it was supplanted by other shots and is no longer being used in adults.
Brazil has already authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coronavac
- Sao Paulo's
- Chinese
- Rodrigo Cruz
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
- Pfizer
ALSO READ
Chinese man pleads guilty to stealing Monsanto trade secret
Three Chinese nationals abducted in Nigeria, police say
World News Roundup: Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat; Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised for elective medical procedure and more
Chinese anti-virus lockdowns add to concerns over economy
Sri Lankan bank pays USD 6.9 mn to Chinese company amid fertiliser row