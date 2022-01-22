179 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ladakh

Ladakh reported 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 24,213 and active cases to 1,101, officials said on Saturday.

Leh district reported 112 positive cases while the rest 67 came from Kargil district, they said.

According to the officials, no COVID deaths were reported in the previous day and the death toll remained unchanged at 222 with 164 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Eight-five patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and 40 in Kargil after undergoing successful treatment, taking the number of recovered cases in Ladakh to 22,890.

Of the active cases, 898 are under treatment in Leh and 203 in Kargil, the officials said.

They said the total positivity rate of Ladakh stands at 3.9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)