Mumbai reports 2,550 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Mumbai reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. A total of 217 patients have been recovered from the disease, added the health bulletin.

According to the state health department, Mumbai has 19,808 active cases of COVID-19, stated the bulletin. The daily positivity rate of the city stood at 5.54 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The percentage of bed occupancy stood at 10.6 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

