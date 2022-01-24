Left Menu

WHO chief says world at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:59 IST
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze. "We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

