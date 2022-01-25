Odisha SEC issues fresh notification for nomination in vacant posts

The State Election Commissioner (SEC), Odisha on Tuesday issued a fresh notification giving a second chance to aspirants to file nominations for the three-tier Panchayat polls in the state.

Noting that no nomination papers have been filed or all rejected in about 4,000 wards and 7 sarpanch, 6 panchayat samiti posts, SEC A P Padi said: ''The commission will give a second chance to the aspirants to file nomination paper on January 27. If none file nomination papers this time, there will be no elections in those places. The government will nominate people to fill up the posts.'' ''A fresh notification will be issued on January 27 and the candidates can file nominations for these constituencies from January 29-31,'' he said, adding that the final list will be published on February 4.

Replying to a question, Padhi said there are no candidates for ward member in over 4000 areas, 4 to 6 are without sarpanch candidates and seven lack Samiti member candidates.

January 25 was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the rural poll to be held in five phases between February 16 and 24. The counting of votes will be held on February 26.

Election to the Dhinkia gram panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district will not be held now as the terms of the sarpanch and 23 ward members are yet to be over.

Earlier, during the scrutiny, on January 22, the nomination papers of as many as 8,648 aspirants to various posts were rejected. These included 5,544 ward member candidates, 1,753 sarpanch candidates, 1,119 panchayat samiti members and 232 Zilla Parishad member candidates.

