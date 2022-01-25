Left Menu

Older Polish pupils switch to remote learning amid COVID surge

Older primary school students and high school students in Poland are to move to remote learning, Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said on Tuesday, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold across the country. in practice, this means two weeks of remote learning," Czarnek told reporters.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:38 IST
Older Polish pupils switch to remote learning amid COVID surge
  • Country:
  • Poland

Older primary school students and high school students in Poland are to move to remote learning, Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said on Tuesday, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold across the country. Pupils will learn remotely from Thursday until the end of the winter holidays at the end of February.

"All this is dictated by the rising cases of coronavirus ... in practice, this means two weeks of remote learning," Czarnek told reporters. Poland reported 36,995 new daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. On Saturday the country recorded 40,876 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022