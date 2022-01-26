A COVID-19 vaccine specifically targeting the Omicron variant would be "prudent" even if it ultimately may not be needed, the top U.S. infectious disease official said as Pfizer announced trials for such a vaccine. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. AMERICAS

* The Department of Labor will withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine-and-testing requirement for large U.S. employers after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the rule, ending a controversial bid to increase vaccination rates. * A New York judge struck down the state's mask mandate on Monday, one week before it was due to expire.

* The U.S. CDC elevated its travel warning for countries including Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Peru and Saint Barthelemy. EUROPE

* Bars, restaurants and theatres in the Netherlands can reopen on Jan. 26, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, further relaxing restrictions despite record infection levels. * Bulgarian Finance Minister Assen Vassilev tested positive.

* Malta will start to scrap a requirement for people to present a vaccination certificate for entry to restaurants and other venues from next month. * British police have requested more information from a department investigating alleged lockdown parties at Downing Street after opening a criminal investigation, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces fresh allegations over a surprise birthday party.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan expanded regions subject to tighter curbs to cover 70% of the country, as the government tried to counter a record wave of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

* South Korea's daily count of new cases topped 8,000 for the first time, despite the recent extension of strict social-distancing rules. * Two years since its first infection, Australia recorded one of its highest number of COVID-related deaths in a day.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * An Israeli government advisory panel has recommended offering a fourth vaccine dose to all adults, on condition that at least five months have passed since they received the third or recovered from the illness.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer and BioNTech said they have started a trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target Omicron.

* Early research suggesting that a popular non-psychoactive compound derived from marijuana might help prevent or treat COVID-19 warrants further investigation in rigorous clinical trials, researchers say. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Rising geopolitical tensions and a looming Federal Reserve move to tighten monetary policy weighed down Wall Street on Tuesday and helped to drive oil higher. * The International Monetary Fund lowered its economic forecasts for the United States, China and the global economy, and said uncertainty about the pandemic, inflation, supply disruptions and U.S. monetary tightening posed further risks.

* U.S. consumer confidence ebbed slightly in January, with more consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and other big- ticket items even as they grew less optimistic about business and labor market conditions in the short term. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Edited by Milla Nissi and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)