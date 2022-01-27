Left Menu

Israel broadens eligibility for fourth dose of COVID vaccine

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-01-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 01:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel on Wednesday broadened eligibility for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to include adults under 60 with underlying medical conditions, their caretakers, and others over 18 at significant risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

An official statement said the Health Ministry's director-general had approved the measures. Earlier this month, as the Omicron variant swept the country, Israel began offering a fourth dose, meaning a second booster, of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people over 60.

