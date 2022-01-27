Left Menu

China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 26 vs 44 a day earlier

China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 26, up from 44 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 26, mainland China had reported 105,811 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2022 06:35 IST
China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 26, up from 44 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 25 of the new cases were locally transmitted and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 55 versus 64 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 26, mainland China had reported 105,811 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

