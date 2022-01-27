Left Menu

UP sees 20 fresh COVID-19 deaths, over 8K new cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 8,901 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 72,393, while 20 more fatalities shot the death toll up to 23,125, an official statement issued here said.

Lucknow with 1,491 new infections, recorded the most number of cases, followed by 563 from Ghaziabad, 506 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 291 from Meerut and 237 from Varanasi among other districts, it said.

Two deaths each were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Hapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur besides other cities.

As many as 16,786 more COVID-19 patients recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,93,577, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, 1,93,419 samples were tested for COVID-19. With these, 9,87,03,338 tests have so far been conducted in the state, it said.

