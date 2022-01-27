Left Menu

Boosters increase protection against death from Omicron in over-50s to 95% - UKHSA

27-01-2022
Boosters increase protection against death from Omicron in over-50s to 95% - UKHSA
COVID-19 boosters increase protection against death from the Omicron variant to 95% in people aged 50 or over, the UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday.

The UKHSA said that around six months after a second dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines, protection against death with Omicron was around 60% in those aged 50 and over. However, this increased to around 95% two weeks after receiving a booster vaccine dose.

