Odisha: People from outside Puri allowed to cremate bodies at Swargadwar crematorium

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:50 IST
The Puri administration has lifted a restriction on the cremation of bodies from outside the coastal district of Odisha at Swargadwar crematorium in the wake of an improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, an official said on Friday.

The authorities had imposed the curb on cremation of bodies from other districts and outside Odisha from January 10, as Puri town witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections.

The restriction imposed on the funeral services of deceased belonging to other parts of Odisha and neighboring states at Swargadwar and also on immersion of ashes at 'Mahodadhi' (sea) to contain the spread of COVID-19, was withdrawn with the decreasing trend of coronavirus-positive cases in the Puri district, the official said, citing a notification issued by the local administration on Thursday.

Relatives of a deceased have to submit the necessary documents at the reception counter of Swargadwar Seva Samiti, Puri, he said A maximum of 10 people will be allowed for funeral services at the crematorium, and they will have to follow the COVID appropriate behavior, the official said. The sub-collector of Puri and the convener secretary of the Swargadwar Seva Samiti have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the order and take appropriate action in case of violations.

Apart from Odisha, people from neighboring West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattishgarh, and Bihar bring bodies for cremation at Swargadwar.

