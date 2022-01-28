Left Menu

Donors seek more WHO action on sexual abuse after Congo scandal

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:40 IST
A group of more than 50 countries, led by Britain, asked the World Health Organization on Friday to strengthen its approach to dealing with sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment, saying such cases "deeply undermine" its important work.

Some 83 aid workers, a quarter of them employed by the WHO, were involved in sexual coercion and abuse during the country's 10th Ebola epidemic, an independent commission said last year.

"(We) hope to see sustained senior management engagement on this matter, to strengthen WHO's approach and ensure zero tolerance for inaction," said Britain's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Simon Manley on behalf of the European Union, Canada, South Africa and others.

