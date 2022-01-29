Brazil registers 269,968 new cases of coronavirus, 799 deaths

Brazil reported 269,968 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 799 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 25,034,806 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 625,884.

