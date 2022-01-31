Left Menu

WHO publishes key document to provide guidance on One Health actions

The companion document was developed through a global consultative process involving stakeholder interviews, interactive workshops, and online public consultation. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a document that aims to support countries, international organizations, and partners to work together to identify common grounds to maximize efforts to control and eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

Ending the neglect to attain sustainable development goals. One health: approach for action against neglected tropical diseases 2021-2030 – a companion document to the current NTD road map - provides guidance on One Health actions that are needed by stakeholders and how to support a paradigm shift towards One Health in national NTD programmes.

"Engagement in One Health is growing" said Dr Bernadette Abela-Ridder, Scientist, WHO Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases. "Building One Health it into NTD programmes will ensure the contribution of partners from various sectors in increasing the health gains of people, animals and the environment."

Examples of common One Health challenges and how they can be overcome as well as illustrative cases studies are provided throughout. It also demonstrates how implementing One Health approaches for NTDs can be cost-effective and highlights the benefits of prevention over cure.

