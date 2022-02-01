UP adds 6,626 Covid cases, 18 deaths; achieves 100 pc first dose vaccine coverage for adults

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 6,626 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, even as it achieved 100 per cent first dose coronavirus vaccine coverage for its adult population.

In a tweet on the vaccination milestone, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the day ''historic''.

The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 20,19,549 and the death toll at 23,207, according to officials.

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Prayagraj and Bijnor, the state government said in a statement here.

As many as 6,946 more COVID-19 patients recuperated from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,41,506, it said.

There are 54,836 active cases in the state, it added.

More than 1.80 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 the previous day. So far, over 9.94 crore tests have been carried out in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said 100 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries in the state who are aged above 18 have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, ''Today is a historic day for all the people of the state. Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the protection cover of the first dose of Covid vaccine has been provided to 100% eligible population in the state.'' ''Together we will definitely win this war against corona,'' he said.

In view of the upcoming assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up the pace of vaccination.

Officials said efforts are being made to ensure that at least 90 per cent of the people in the state get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine before the first phase of elections on February 10.

