Mexico tops 5 million total coronavirus cases

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 07:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 07:24 IST
Mexico tops 5 million total coronavirus cases

Mexico topped 5 million total confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, registering 42,181 new cases and 573 new deaths, according to health ministry data.

The overall number of confirmed cases hit 5,027,870 and the death toll in the country rose to 307,493.

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

