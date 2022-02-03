Mexico tops 5 million total coronavirus cases
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 07:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 07:24 IST
Mexico topped 5 million total confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, registering 42,181 new cases and 573 new deaths, according to health ministry data.
The overall number of confirmed cases hit 5,027,870 and the death toll in the country rose to 307,493.
