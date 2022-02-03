Total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland exceeds 5 mln
Poland reported 54,477 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and the total number of cases passed the 5-million mark, the Health Ministry said.
The number of COVID-related deaths rose by 307 to a total of 106,060 in the country of 38 million people, which recently faced record daily numbers of infections as the Omicron variant spreads.
