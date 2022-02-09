UK minister apologises for continuing meeting after positive COVID test
British health department minister Gillian Keegan has apologised for continuing a meeting after she was informed she had tested positive for COVID-19. The meeting was with three men who had lost their daughters to suicide. "I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part."
British health department minister Gillian Keegan has apologized for continuing a meeting after she was informed she had tested positive for COVID-19. In a thread on Twitter published late on Tuesday, Keegan said was informed that a precautionary lateral flow test had returned a positive result whilst speaking to a group in her role as minister for care and mental health.
"I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories," she said. The meeting was with three men who had lost their daughters to suicide. "I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection, this was an error of judgment on my part."
