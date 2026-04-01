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Elon Musk Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Delayed Twitter Investment Disclosure

A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that former Twitter investors can pursue their case against Elon Musk as a class action. The investors accuse Musk of delaying the disclosure of his initial Twitter investment, causing them financial loss by selling shares at lower prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:22 IST
Elon Musk Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Delayed Twitter Investment Disclosure
Elon Musk

A Manhattan federal judge has authorized former Twitter investors to pursue their case against Elon Musk as a class action, claiming financial misconduct.

The investors allege that Musk delayed disclosure of his Twitter stake, leading them to sell shares at underpriced rates. The decision heightens Musk's potential financial liabilities.

This case runs alongside another in San Francisco, where Musk faces separate allegations related to his Twitter acquisition strategy. Musk and the SEC are reportedly in ongoing settlement talks regarding the disclosure issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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