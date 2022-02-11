Macron refused Russian COVID test in Putin trip over DNA theft fears - sources

French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Kremlin request that he take a Russian COVID-19 test when he arrived to see President Vladimir Putin this week, to prevent Russia from getting hold of Macron's DNA, two sources in Macron's entourage told Reuters. As a result, the visiting French head of state was kept at a distance from the Russian leader during lengthy talks on the Ukraine crisis in Moscow.

Observers were struck by images of Macron and Putin sitting at opposite ends of a 4-meter-long (13-foot) table on Monday during their talks, with some diplomats and others suggesting Putin might be wanting to send a diplomatic message. But two sources, who have knowledge of the French president's health protocol, told Reuters Macron had been given a choice: either accept a PCR test done by the Russian authorities and be allowed to get close to Putin or refuse and have to abide by more stringent social distancing.

"We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president's DNA," one of the sources told Reuters, referring to security concerns if the French leader was tested by Russian doctors. A Kremlin spokesman did not immediately respond to a message from Reuters seeking comment.

The second source in Macron's entourage confirmed Macron declined to take a Russian PCR test. The source said Macron instead took a French PCR test before departure and an antigen test done by his own doctor once in Russia. "The Russians told us Putin needed to be kept in a strict health bubble," the second source said.

On Thursday, three days after Macron and Putin had their socially-distanced meeting, the Russian leader received Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two men shook hands, and sat close to each other, divided only by a small coffee table.

