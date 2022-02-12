TB patient who suffered 4 cardiac arrests in a week resuscitated sans ventilator support

A 51-year-old woman suffering from tuberculosis had four cardiac arrests in a week and was successfully resuscitated without any ventilator support at a city hospital.

She was taken to the emergency of Fortis Escorts Hospital with severe breathlessness and swelling all over the body in October last year.

Initial examination revealed massive fluid accumulation around the heart which impacted its pumping capacity leading to a drop in blood pressure, the hospital said in a statement.

She was introduced to medicine therapy to control rising blood pressure. To improve her heart's pumping capacity, she was administered anti-tubercular therapy which confirmed that she was suffering from TB.

''TB is mostly considered as an ailment associated with fever as the only symptom. In India, where it is still prevalent, its effect on the heart mostly goes undiagnosed. Timely diagnosis and correct line of treatment can manage TB,'' said Dr Vivudh Pratap Singh, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

It was a challenging and rare case, Dr Singh said.

''During the Anti-Tubercular therapy, we faced another challenge when the patient started having incessant fast heart rate. She had already suffered four cardiac arrests within the week. She was given cardiac massage and shocks and she was successfully resuscitated without any ventilator support.'' After discussion with relatives, an ICD, a special type of pacemaker which gives shock in fast heart rate, was implanted.

Bidesh Chandra Paul, Zonal Director, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi said, '' A thorough evaluation, adequate monitoring and medical care provided by the team ensured that either of the conditions did not worsen and the patient recovered.'' ''It was a very risky and medically challenging case, and our doctors gave their 100 per cent to save the life of the patient,'' he said.

