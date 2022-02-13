West Bengal: Sports event organised in Siliguri to create awareness on HIV/AIDS

A sports event was held in Siliguri, West Bengal that was organized by West Bengal Voluntary Health Association (WBVHA), on Sunday to create awareness on HIV/AIDS. More than 120 HIV-positive people participated in various sports activities during the event.

The main objective behind the sports meet was to create awareness among the masses about the need to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS and also to generate love and sympathy among the masses for people suffering from HIV/AIDS. The event also aimed to instill hope and confidence among the children infected with HIV. A massive crowd was gathered at the place following the sports meet.

Tarun Maity, Director of the Association told ANI, "We work for HIV-infected people, sex workers, farmers, and other marginalized groups. We have organized this meet to encourage the infected people and to spread awareness amongst the masses regarding HIV-AIDS. Our society still does not accept HIV infected people in the social programs." "Our society still does not open-heartedly welcome HIV infected people in the social programs. But it is the right of an individual, be it HIV infected or not, to live a life in a respected manner and enjoy it. So we are trying to create a positive environment in the society through this kind of event," added Maity.

"West Bengal State is having more than 50,000 positive HIV/AIDS patients and the number is decreasing every year," stated Maity. An HIV-positive patient who participated in the event said, "I enjoyed the sports event very much and it would be great if such events are organized at regular intervals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)