Hong Kong leader says govt COVID-19 response "not satisfactory"

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the speed and spread of COVID-19 in the global financial hub has overwhelmed hospitals with the government's response "not satisfactory" as the city struggles to cope with a surge of infections.

Lam told a news conference that the Chinese central government has confirmed over 100 million testing kits will be delivered to the territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)