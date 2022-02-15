Left Menu

Hong Kong leader says govt COVID-19 response "not satisfactory"

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-02-2022 07:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 07:20 IST
Hong Kong leader says govt COVID-19 response "not satisfactory"
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the speed and spread of COVID-19 in the global financial hub has overwhelmed hospitals with the government's response "not satisfactory" as the city struggles to cope with a surge of infections.

Lam told a news conference that the Chinese central government has confirmed over 100 million testing kits will be delivered to the territory.

