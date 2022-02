BRIEF-WHO's Technical Advisory Group On Omicron Says BA.2 Sublineage Should Continue To Be Considered A Variant Of Concern

* WHO'S TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP ON OMICRON - BA.2 SUBLINEAGE SHOULD CONTINUE TO BE CONSIDERED A VARIANT OF CONCERN & SHOULD REMAIN CLASSIFIED AS OMICRON

* WHO'S TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP ON OMICRON SAYS BA.2 SHOULD CONTINUE TO BE MONITORED AS A DISTINCT SUBLINEAGE OF OMICRON BY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES * WHO'S TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP - AT GLOBAL LEVEL, PROPORTION OF REPORTED SEQUENCES DESIGNATED BA.2 HAS BEEN INCREASING RELATIVE TO BA.1 IN RECENT WEEKS

* WHO'S TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP - INITIAL DATA FROM STUDIES SUGGESTS INFECTION WITH BA.1 PROVIDES STRONG PROTECTION AGAINST REINFECTION WITH BA.2

