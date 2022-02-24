Omicron BA.2 sub-variant more infectious but no more severe - Africa CDC
24-02-2022
The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 appears to be more infectious than the original BA.1 sub-variant, but does not cause more severe disease, the head of Africa's top public health body said on Thursday citing data from South Africa.
