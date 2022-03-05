Left Menu

Over 3 crore beneficiaries in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against COVID-19

India has achieved a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 of age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:46 IST
Over 3 crore beneficiaries in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has achieved a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 of age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday. He hailed the landmark achievement and said that young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.

"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!" Mandaviya said in a tweet. Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.

With the administration of 24,62,562 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.55 crore (1,78,55,66,940) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum India of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group 12-17, said the official sources. SII also submitted the data for phase 3 trials of the Covovax booster dose. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022