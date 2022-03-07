PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- PwC and KPMG exit Russia and Belarus in wake of Ukraine invasion https://on.ft.com/3CxjlAJ - France urges UK to solve 'inhumane' visa blockage for Ukrainian refugees https://on.ft.com/3Kl2JyK

- Unilever to set new healthy food targets after investor pressure https://on.ft.com/3Mra3dY Overview

- PwC and KPMG have cut ties with their businesses in Russia and Belarus, becoming the first Big Four accounting firms to exit the countries since the invasion of Ukraine. - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin urged Britain on Sunday to do more to help Ukrainian refugees stuck in the French port of Calais, saying British officials were turning many away due to not having the necessary visas or paperwork.

- Unilever PLC will publish nutrition scores for its food portfolio, which includes Ben & Jerry's and Magnum ice-cream, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Knorr stock cubes, against external health metrics and set new targets following pressure from investors over obesity. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)