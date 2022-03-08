Left Menu

Brazil reports 20,456 new cases of coronavirus, 198 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:39 IST
Brazil recorded 20,456 new coronavirus cases and 198 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has registered 29,069,469 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 652,341, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

