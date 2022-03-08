Brazil reports 20,456 new cases of coronavirus, 198 deaths
Updated: 08-03-2022
Brazil recorded 20,456 new coronavirus cases and 198 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
The South American country has registered 29,069,469 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 652,341, according to ministry data.
