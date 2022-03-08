Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases

Mexico reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 319,901, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 1,684 new confirmed cases of the virus, the lowest count in a 24-hour period so far this year, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,566,669.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)