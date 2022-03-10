Left Menu

Africa CDC has MOU with Pfizer for supplies of COVID-19 pill

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Africa's top public health agency has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer to obtain supplies of the pharmaceutical firm's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills for the continent, its director said on Thursday.

"For the Pfizer situation, we have the MOU. The memorandum of understanding is with the legal office at the AU (African Union)," said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Once that is cleared we will formally make an announcement with Pfizer and provide details," he told an online media briefing.

