Just over 7,000 people evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday - Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 05:33 IST
A total of 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address, a sharply lower number than managed to leave in each of the two previous days.
Zelenskiy accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of the besieged city of Mariupol and said Ukraine would try again to deliver food and medicines there on Saturday.
