France to launch fourth COVID shot for over-80s, PM says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:20 IST
France is to start offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccination shot to people over 80 years old who had their previous booster dose more than three months ago, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told daily Le Parisien in an interview published on Saturday. The prime minister had said in January that France was ready to launch a campaign for fourth vaccine shots, or second booster, as soon as health authorities gave the green light.

In the interview with Le Parisien, Castex said a rebound in coronavirus infections would not change the government's plans to ease COVID restrictions from Monday, since pressure on French hospitals continued to ease.

