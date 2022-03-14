Gauteng Health recommits to getting Charlotte Maxeke Hospital refurbished soon

The Gauteng Health Department has reiterated its commitment to getting the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) refurbished as "soon as humanly possible".

Large parts of the hospital have not been functioning since a fire gutted most of the facility in April last year.

"MEC [Dr Nomathemba] Mokgethi acknowledged that public calls and concerns for the health sector about the pace of the work to refurbish CMJAH, following the fire incident that occurred almost a year ago, are not without merit.

"[This is] given the impact of a partially functioning CMJAH on other nearby facilities, such as Helen Joseph Hospital and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital," the department said.

The hospital plays a critical role in Gauteng's health care services and when in full working condition, can accommodate some 1 068 in-patients, offers services at 52 clinics and offer specialised services.

At its peak, the hospital treats at least 74 000 people per month.

Last week, the department conducted a partial hand over of the hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit.

The department said preparation for the full handover of the unit will include:

Deep cleaning of the areas being handed over;

The City of Johannesburg will conduct compliance checks and issue operational licences;

Health technology equipment will be installed;

Evacuation procedure retraining for staff; and

Recall of staff who were temporarily placed at other hospitals.

According to the department, incidents at the site and hospital have caused a setback in the refurbishing of other units.

"The work to complete the casualty section suffered a setback recently due to the theft of copper piping, electrical wiring and circuit breakers from the works and disruption of the site by local communities.

"The department appeals to the community to help safeguard this facility, as it provides much needed health services. Those who have information that can assist law enforcement to apprehend perpetrators are urged to contact their nearest police station," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)