Left Menu

Gauteng Health recommits to getting Charlotte Maxeke Hospital refurbished soon

Large parts of the hospital have not been functioning since a fire gutted most of the facility in April last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:49 IST
Gauteng Health recommits to getting Charlotte Maxeke Hospital refurbished soon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Health Department has reiterated its commitment to getting the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) refurbished as "soon as humanly possible".

Large parts of the hospital have not been functioning since a fire gutted most of the facility in April last year.

"MEC [Dr Nomathemba] Mokgethi acknowledged that public calls and concerns for the health sector about the pace of the work to refurbish CMJAH, following the fire incident that occurred almost a year ago, are not without merit.

"[This is] given the impact of a partially functioning CMJAH on other nearby facilities, such as Helen Joseph Hospital and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital," the department said.

The hospital plays a critical role in Gauteng's health care services and when in full working condition, can accommodate some 1 068 in-patients, offers services at 52 clinics and offer specialised services.

At its peak, the hospital treats at least 74 000 people per month.

Last week, the department conducted a partial hand over of the hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit.

The department said preparation for the full handover of the unit will include:

Deep cleaning of the areas being handed over;

The City of Johannesburg will conduct compliance checks and issue operational licences;

Health technology equipment will be installed;

Evacuation procedure retraining for staff; and

Recall of staff who were temporarily placed at other hospitals.

According to the department, incidents at the site and hospital have caused a setback in the refurbishing of other units.

"The work to complete the casualty section suffered a setback recently due to the theft of copper piping, electrical wiring and circuit breakers from the works and disruption of the site by local communities.

"The department appeals to the community to help safeguard this facility, as it provides much needed health services. Those who have information that can assist law enforcement to apprehend perpetrators are urged to contact their nearest police station," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022