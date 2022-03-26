Italy reports 73,357 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 118 deaths
Italy reported 73,357 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 75,616 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 118 from 146.
Italy has registered 158,700 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.3 million cases to date.
