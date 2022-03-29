Italy reports 99,457 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 177 deaths

Italy reported 99,457 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 30,710 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 177 from 95. Italy has registered 159,054 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.5 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,740 on Tuesday, up from 9,496 a day earlier. There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 39 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 487, the same as yesterday.

Some 660,708 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 211,535, the health ministry said.

