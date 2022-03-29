Left Menu

Italy reports 99,457 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 177 deaths

Italy reported 99,457 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 30,710 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 177 from 95. The country has reported over 14.5 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,740 on Tuesday, up from 9,496 a day earlier.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:09 IST
Italy reports 99,457 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 177 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 99,457 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 30,710 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 177 from 95. Italy has registered 159,054 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.5 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,740 on Tuesday, up from 9,496 a day earlier. There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 39 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 487, the same as yesterday.

Some 660,708 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 211,535, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022