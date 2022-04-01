Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:07 IST
Gujarat records 7 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 69
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat registered seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 12,23,911, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, said the Health Department.

A release issued by the department said the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942.

Also, 14 persons recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 12,12,900, it said.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 69.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,911 new cases 7, deaths 10,942, discharged 12,12,900; active cases 69; people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

