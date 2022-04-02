Over 4 lakh vaccinated against Covid-19 in 27th mega vax drive in TN

Tamil Nadu inoculated 4,00,297 people against Covid-19 in the 27th mega vaccination drive held on Saturday. A total of 61,958 people received the first shot while 3,18,419 got the second jab, an official release said.

As many as 19,920 people were administered the precautionary booster dose during the mass vaccination exercise, which was conducted in primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres across the state.

''Till date 92.31 per cent over the age of 18 years were administered the first dose while 76.85 per cent second dose,'' the release said.

On those aged between 15 and 18 years, the department said it has vaccinated 28,80,878 people (86.10 per cent) with first dose and 21,15,293 (63.22 per cent) with second jab so far.

Vaccinations to those aged 12-14 years were administered to 13,79,859 (65.06 per cent). The exercise to administer the vaccines to the 12-14 years commenced on March 16.

In view of the vaccination today, there would not be any special camp on Sunday (April3), the release added.

