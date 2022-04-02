Left Menu

One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 35,477

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:56 IST
One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 35,477
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,477 on Saturday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 33,219 people have recovered from the disease, 759 have succumbed to the infection and 1,484 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 4.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 146 in the last 24 hours.

The state had not reported any case on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022