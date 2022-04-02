One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 35,477

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,477 on Saturday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 33,219 people have recovered from the disease, 759 have succumbed to the infection and 1,484 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 4.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 146 in the last 24 hours.

The state had not reported any case on Friday.

