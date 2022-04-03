Left Menu

Italy reports 53,588 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 118 deaths

Italy reported 53,588 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 70,803 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 118 from 129. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 489 from a previous 493. Some 364,182 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 477,041, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 53,588 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 70,803 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 118 from 129. Italy has registered 159,784 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.85 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,017 on Sunday, up from 9,949 a day earlier. There were 42 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 72 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 489 from a previous 493.

Some 364,182 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 477,041, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

