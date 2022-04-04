Left Menu

Delhi sees 82 Covid cases, 1 death in a day with 1.34 pc positivity rate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:51 IST
Delhi sees 82 Covid cases, 1 death in a day with 1.34 pc positivity rate
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 82 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate increased to 1.34 per cent, data shared by the city health department showed.

These cases came out of the 6,114 tests conducted a day ago.

With 82 fresh cases, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,65,382 while the death toll stands at 26,154.

The city reported 85 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent and zero death due to the infection on Sunday.

It logged 114 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly.

As of February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It was 367 on Monday, the latest bulletin mentioned.

There are 9,755 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 51 (0.54 per cent) of them are occupied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022