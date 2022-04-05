Left Menu

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID cases was 26,106 as of April 1, marginally lower than 26,309 from a week earlier, as per data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The highly transmissible BA.2 sub-variant makes up 72.2% of the COVID variants in the United States, as of April 2, up from nearly 57.3% in the preceding week, according to CDC estimates.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 01:25 IST
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. national public health agency said on Monday the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for nearly three of every four coronavirus variants in the country.

Overall COVID-19 cases in the United States have dropped sharply after hitting record levels in January, but a resurgence in cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States. The country's health experts, however, believe it is unlikely. The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID cases was 26,106 as of April 1, marginally lower than 26,309 from a week earlier, as per data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The highly transmissible BA.2 sub-variant makes up 72.2% of the COVID variants in the United States, as of April 2, up from nearly 57.3% in the preceding week, according to CDC estimates. BA.2 now makes up about 86% of all sequenced cases globally, according to the World Health Organization. It is known to be more transmissible than the BA.1 and BA.1.1 Omicron sub-variants, however, the evidence so far suggests that it is no more likely to cause severe disease.

Amid waning immunity and risks posed by the Omicron variants, U.S. health regulators authorized a second booster dose of Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna's vaccine last week, for people aged 50 and above, as well as for younger people with compromised immune systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022