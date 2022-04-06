MP leading in administration of brucella vaccine to livestock: Minister

Madhya Pradesh is leading in the country in the administration of brucella vaccine to livestock in the last three months, state Minister Premsingh Patel claimed on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh has administered over 17 lakh brucella vaccines to calves of cows and buffaloes aged four to eight months, the state animal husbandry and dairy minister said.

"As per the Information Network for Animals Productivity and Health (INAPH) portal, from January 1 to March 31, Madhya Pradesh has administered 17,41,970 brucella vaccines to calves of cows and buffaloes in the age group of four to eight months, which is highest in the country," Patel said.

Domestic animals are being inoculated under the National Animal Disease Control Programme, he said.

Apart from this, UID tags were also put on the 2,76,63,968 cows and buffaloes in the state and updated on INAPH portal, which is also highest in the country, the minister said.

The central government has provided 22,55,000 brucella vaccines to the state and the inoculation exercise is being carried out in the entire country under the National Animal Disease Control Programme, he said.

According to veterinarian Dr Beni Prasad Gour, brucellosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. The disease can affect people when they come in contact with infected animals or animal products contaminated by it.

It can be effectively prevented by inoculating calves of cows and buffaloes in the age group of four to eight months, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)