Current COVID vaccines not 'well-matched' against BA.2 -FDA

U.S. health officials in late March authorized a second booster dose of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines for people aged 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:15 IST
Current COVID-19 vaccines are not well-matched against the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday, as its panel of outside experts meets to discuss changes to future booster doses.

The FDA, however, said booster shots protect against serious outcomes of COVID-19, compared with the two preliminary doses. U.S. health officials in late March authorized a second booster dose of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines for people aged 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus.

A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine lowered rates of COVID-19 among the elderly but the protection against infection appeared short-lived, a large study from Israel found on Tuesday.

