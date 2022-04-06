Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:58 IST
126 new Covid cases, one death in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded 126 new Covid cases and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

These cases came out of the 11,241 tests conducted a day ago.

With 126 new cases, the national capital's infection count has increased to 18,65,620 while the death toll stands at 26,155.

Delhi had reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly.

As on February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It was 353 on Wednesday, the latest bulletin mentioned.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 39 (0.40 per cent) of them are occupied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

