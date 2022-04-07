French hospital system not in danger as current COVID-19 wave reached peak - Veran

The current COVID-19 wave hitting France has now reached its peak, which means the country's hospital system is not in danger, Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with RTL radio on Thursday.

"We are still at a high level, with 150,000 new cases per day, but the trend is going down since five days," Veran said.

