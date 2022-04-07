Left Menu

One new COVID case in Andamans, tally at 10,034

At least 23,373 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 11,970 senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.At least 10,158 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.15 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 1.40 per cent, he added.

Days after turning into a COVID-free union territory, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported a new coronavirus case, pushing the tally to 10,034, a health department official said on Thursday.

The fresh patient was detected during contact tracing and is undergoing home isolation, he said.

The death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 and the total number of recoveries stood at 9,904, the official said. Altogether 6,11,376 people have been inoculated with 3,06,267 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,373 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 11,970 senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 10,158 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.15 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 1.40 per cent, he added.

