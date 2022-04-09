Left Menu

Saudi Arabia raises number of Haj pilgrims allowed to one mln this year - SPA

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 06:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 06:11 IST
Saudi Arabia raised the number of Haj pilgrims allowed this year to one million from inside and outside the kingdom, Saudi state news agency SAP reported early on Saturday.

The kingdom's ministry of Haj said the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca this year will be for those under 65 and that pilgrims must be fully vaccinated, SPA reported.

The ministry added that pilgrims from abroad must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test and that health precautions would be observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

