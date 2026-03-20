Tensions Escalate: Saudi-Iran Diplomatic Rift Intensifies Amid Missile Strikes

The diplomatic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran has hit a new low, as recent military confrontations have shattered trust. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan indicated that acts of aggression by Iran may lead to military retaliation, following ballistic missile strikes on Riyadh.

In a concerted response, Iran launched missiles targeting Saudi and allied territories, following accusations of Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities. The conflict, now three weeks old, is causing major disruptions to global energy supplies, sending oil prices soaring as the restive Gulf region braces for further escalation.

While emphasizing a preference for diplomacy, bin Farhan asserted that Iran must cease its aggressive policies to restore stability. The ongoing crisis threatens regional peace, with risks of widespread conflict as diplomatic efforts face significant challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)